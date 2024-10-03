Sheboygan Filmmaker's Short Film Featured Online

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning filmmaker to see work featured on a streaming platform.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cole J Sheldon, the Sheboygan filmmaker and owner of False Take Films , has announced that his short Spark Plug will be featured on Film Shortage , a streaming that specializes in showcasing the next generation of filmmakers by premiering some of the best and diverse short films online. Every month, the service highlights shorts that it says“resonated the most with us and our audience.”

“Spark Plug is an expression of things left unsaid. It was born as a study of how two people can both be right, and also so wrong - and how those people can move past their differences,” Sheldon said.“We're thrilled to partner with Film Shortage on Spark Plug's release. Their platform provides a unique and diverse space for filmmakers and film lovers alike, giving filmmakers a chance to show their work to a much wider audience.”

The project was shot last fall and has been very successful on the 2024 festival circuit, winning the Audience Choice Award at the Wisconsin Film Festival, Best Script at the Milwaukee International Short Film Fest, and Best Short Film at the Brooklyn International Short Awards. Spark Plug has screened at 20 festivals, both locally and internationally, and that number only seems to be going up. The film will be available to stream, free of charge, on Film Shortage's various social platforms on Oct 20th, 2024.

This is what reviewers at Film Shortage had to say about the film:“This is a lovely and emotionally resonant short film. The story feels grounded and relatable, particularly through the nuanced portrayal of unresolved emotions and long-buried frustrations. It's a heartfelt piece, and the final moments deliver a satisfying and reflective conclusion.”

Sheldon won't wait for Spark Plug's release to get back to work. In fact, he is already in pre-production for a short film project exploring the minds and memories of people living with Dementia. The film, entitled Five More Minutes , will tentatively begin production in the summer of 2025. He and his team will be releasing more information about the project in the coming weeks, including ways to get involved - both financially and otherwise.

“This film was born from an experience my daughter and I had with my grandfather Paul, who is living with dementia,” Sheldon said.“He has been living with dementia for as long as Sophia has been alive, so he's never fully understood who she is. But even though he's never quite known in his head, he's always known in his heart.”

With nearly 7 million Americans age 65 and older currently living with the disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association, Sheldon is hopeful that the film helps more than just his family find hope in watching a loved one live with this disease.

To find out more about the company, its projects, or to get involved in the production or funding of future projects, visit the company online.

About False Take Films

False Take Films is the creative home of founder Cole J Sheldon and a team of filmmakers who believe that film is a perfect marriage of a meticulously planned blueprint with the spontaneity of the human mind and body. The company produces stories about the human experience, love and loss, ups and downs. It may never go as originally planned. In fact, it almost never does. Even their name comes from things not following the script. Find out more on their website at .



