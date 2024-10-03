Envoy Technologies Inc. Launches Turnkey, On-Demand Luxury Lucid EV Sharing As An Amenity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Lucid Air Tourings Now Available for Car Share Opportunities



Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and community-based electric (EVs) has announced the introduction of award-winning Lucid Air EVs as part of its car share programs, starting with resident car share installations at three California luxury properties.

The launch has begun at The Holland Group's Orlo in Santa Clara; the Monticello property, also in Santa Clara, and the Beaudry luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles.

Envoy integrates with multi-resident communities to provide turnkey EV sharing and charging stations as an amenity. Residents of Orlo, Monticello and Beaudry will have access to Lucid Air EVs via the Envoy mobile app (available on Android and IOS devices) and can book their vehicle by the minute, hour, or day. Residents can also charge the vehicles at dedicated ground-level charging stations on-site at no additional cost.

Orlo is centrally immersed within one of the most significant tech regions in the world, Gateway Crossing. Monticello is just steps from the Bay Area connector of the Caltrain. Beaudry boasts a perfect walk score with popular destinations like L.A. Live, Crypto.com Arena, art galleries, and museums nearby. All three properties have embraced the accessible, luxurious and environmentally friendly transportation option for their resident communities, and were able to adopt the programs at affordable rates.

“We're proud to be working with extraordinary, state-of-the-art residential properties such as Orlo, Monticello and Beaudry,” said Envoy co-founder Aric Ohana.“These are future-focused communities going out of their way to make life easier for their residents. Our EV sharing platform offers a unique amenity for these residents that will further propel these communities into a future of convenience.”

“We look forward to working with similarly resident-friendly properties, where our full turnkey private car share service can provide cars from our fleet of beautiful new Lucid Airs for 12-month terms,” added Ohana.“Envoy can offer properties a brand-new Lucid Air Grand Touring for as low as $699 per month, plus additional revenue share for qualifying properties.”

The Orlo and Monticello installations mark the debut of Lucid EVs as part of the Envoy's existing network in the Silicon Valley region, while Beaudry holds the same distinction in Downtown LA. Envoy vehicles are currently operational in residences, offices, and hotels across the country, serving major metropolitan areas in 23 states, including California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Hawaii, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Idaho, and more. Envoy's branded services, 'Mobility as an Amenity,' is poised to expand nationwide in the United States, with further growth plans in motion.

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

