AMN Healthcare Appoints Brian Scott As CFO And COO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Healthcare Executive Brings Robust Strategy Experience, Including Previous Role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of AMN for More Than 10 Years

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, (NYSE: AMN) (“AMN” or“the Company”), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced that Brian Scott has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 21, 2024. In this role, Mr. Scott will be responsible for AMN's finance and enterprise operating functions as the Company continues to evolve its model to be more automated and scaled.



Mr. Scott is returning to AMN, where he previously held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility in finance, strategy and accounting over his 17-year tenure, including serving as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer from 2011 to 2021. Under his leadership as CFO and CAO, AMN experienced a significant period of growth and transformation. Among many other accomplishments, Mr. Scott notably drove a fourfold increase in quarterly revenue and 13x increase in adjusted EBITDA from the fourth quarter 2010 through the second quarter 2021, aided by several highly accretive acquisitions.

Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN, said,“I am excited to welcome Brian back to AMN. As we focus on enhancing operational excellence and delivering strong financial returns, Brian brings a deep knowledge of AMN, significant industry expertise, and an impressive track record in financial and capital management to the CFO/COO role. He is a well-respected, results-driven, inspirational leader who can hit the ground running. I am confident he will help us further build on our solid foundation and drive increased value for our stakeholders.”

Mr. Scott said,“I am honored to return to AMN in this newly expanded CFO/COO role. While the industry landscape continues to be dynamic, this business is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I am confident AMN will continue to distinguish itself in the market through the diversification of its business portfolio and strategic technology investments. I have a deep passion for partnering with clients and clinicians to provide life-changing care to communities and look forward to joining the team again in November to help take our business to the next level.”

Mr. Scott's appointment follows AMN's recent announcement that Jeffrey Knudson will be stepping down from his role as CFO, effective November 8, 2024, to pursue an opportunity with a private company outside of the healthcare staffing industry.

Most recently, Mr. Scott served as CFO of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), a franchisor in the quick-service restaurant industry. Mr. Scott received a bachelor's degree in accounting from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, and a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

