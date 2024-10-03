Azercell Presents Updated Premium Tariff Packages

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The country's leading mobile operator expands the capabilities
of its Premium tariff packages.
Starting from October 1, Azercell offers Premium subscribers
more favorable conditions for calls, while the monthly subscription
fee and other benefits of the packages will remain unchanged. Thus,
now the minutes for on-net and off-net calls provided within the
Premium tariff packages are combined into a single package of
minutes for calls throughout the country. This simplifies balance
control and makes communication even more convenient for users.
Depending on the selected Premium tariff package, subscribers can
use 3,000, 4,000 or 5,000 minutes of calls within the country.
The changes also affect the Premium+ Loyalty Program, available
to subscribers of the Premium tariff packages. The program includes
such privileges as an individual Premium Customer Support Line,
Fast Track service at Azercell Exclusive offices, free use of
Mobile Customer Care, free and priority access to the Call Center,
birthday gifts, as well as a number of other benefits. The
following updates have been added to the program:
. ((Kinon Premium)): Premium tariff subscribers can take advantage
of a special offer and get access to the ((Kinon Premium)) service
for 6 months. To activate the offer, Premium subscribers can dial
*805#YES on their phone screen. After the grace period, the cost of
the service will be 9 AZN, in accordance with the current
tariffs.
The ((Kinon)) service provides high-quality broadcasting of more
than 240 local and foreign channels, as well as the most popular
films and series of famous film studios in one application. You can
use the service simultaneously on different devices, while creating
up to 5 different accounts within one subscription.
((Kinon)) is supported on all smartphones with Android and iOS
operating systems, on Android TV and Samsung Smart TV, tablets and
other devices. Soon ((Kinon)) will also be available on LG Smart TV.
The application can be downloaded from Google Play and
AppStore.
. Exclusive“Premium Gold” design in Azercell app: Starting from
July 31, Premium subscribers were given the opportunity to change
the app interface to“Premium Gold”. This interface provides
convenient access to all the services and benefits of the Premium+
Loyalty Program. The exclusive features of the new design are aimed
at improving the customer experience, making the app more
convenient and visually attractive. A special“Premium” widget
added to the main page facilitates the transition to the“Premium+”
page. This is where information about exclusive and free services
for Premium subscribers is displayed.
For more information about Premium tariff packages and Premium+
Loyalty Program, please visit .
