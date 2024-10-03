عربي


Prime Minister Of Thailand Leaves Doha

10/3/2024 2:56:38 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra left Doha this evening after participating in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).

Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Qatar HE Sira Swangsilpa, bid farewell to her and the accompanying delegation upon her departure from Hamad International Airport.

The Peninsula

