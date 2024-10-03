Prime Minister Of Thailand Leaves Doha
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra left Doha this evening after participating in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD).
Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Qatar HE Sira Swangsilpa, bid farewell to her and the accompanying delegation upon her departure from Hamad International Airport.
