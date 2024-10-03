Cox Communications Delivers Multi-Gig Speeds To Its So. Nevada Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contractors install fiber on behalf of Cox in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

- Janet Uthman, Cox Las Vegas VPLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cox Communications , the nation's largest, private broadband company, announced it is delivering 2-gigabit download speeds to customers everywhere, the first to deliver multi-gig across the entire Las Vegas market.Customers in Cox's service area (Boulder City, Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas) already have access to gig speeds. By the end of 2024, all customers will have the option to subscribe to multi-gig.Cox's multi-gig speeds will be delivered through breakthrough enhancements to its existing fiber-powered network, without any digging or disruption to neighborhoods. Cox, which has operated in Southern Nevada since 1998, has more than 11,000 miles of network throughout the valley.The ability to deliver multi-gig download speeds everywhere is the result of Cox's nearly $12B investment in network upgrades over the past 10 years (2014-2023) to deliver some of the most powerful communications and entertainment services.Cox already delivers gig speeds to all customers in its Southern Nevada service area today. Unlike other provider approaches that often limit high-speed internet to select neighborhoods or regions, Cox continues to offer its highest speeds to all subscribers, ensuring that every customer has access to cutting-edge technology and reliable connectivity."By investing billions of dollars in our existing fiber-powered network, we are able to deliver all customers our fastest speeds, without disruption to any property," said Cox Las Vegas Market Vice President Janet Uthman. "We know customers want lightning-fast download speeds, seamless streaming experiences, and enhanced capabilities for remote work, online learning, gaming and more and 2-gig download speeds deliver that experience.”Cox has a long history of providing the speeds customers need. In fact, in its recently released 2024 annual review, HighSpeedInternet (HSI) ranked Cox as the fastest ISP in the nation based on average download speeds for all of 2023.What is multi-gig? Two-gig internet is a broadband connection that can transfer data at up to 2 billion bits per second, twice as fast as traditional gigabit internet and 10 times faster than the average speeds in the U.S. (about 200 Mbps). That means basically everything fast and all at once: Seamless streaming experience; multiple video conferences at once; multi-player gaming; multiple 4k/8k streams, virtual reality, and more.Cox is also giving customers new opportunities to combine their mobile and broadband services, offering fast, fiber-powered internet at home, packaged with unbeatable 5G reliability on the go through Cox Mobile.About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications, which employees more than 1,500 in Southern Nevada, is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

