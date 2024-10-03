KV Workspace Unveils New Showroom In Downtown New Orleans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace, with Marie Richoux Business Development Lead.

The new showroom for KV Workspace in Downtown New Orleans

Enter into the new office and showroom for KV Workspace in New Orleans.

Explore the Next Level of Corporate Office Furniture, Space Design, and Workspace Planning Services at KV Workspace's New Office.

- Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV WorkspaceNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KV Workspace , a woman-owned commercial furniture dealer and design firm, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new office and showroom in New Orleans' thriving downtown district. Located on the first floor of 612 Andrew Higgins Blvd, the space showcases KV Workspace's thoughtfully designed and functional commercial environments. They have been supplying corporate office furniture for over two decades. As the authorized Haworth dealer in Louisiana, KV Workspace creates innovative workspaces for various industries including corporate, education, healthcare, government, and hospitality.“We are so proud of the new space we've created,” said Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace.“This office was a whole-team effort! We are excited to welcome people into our New Orleans office and showcase how we can help transform their environments. Our goal is to create spaces that support the people who work, live, and play in the places we provide.”The new office features a range of corporate office furniture from KV Workspace 's preferred manufacturers, including Haworth, Capellini, and Cassina, and is now open for tours. Companies interested in exploring innovative furniture solutions can reach out to KV Workspace for more information or to schedule a tour.With over 20 years of experience, KV Workspace is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their goals through design solutions that enhance productivity, promote well-being, and provide a seamless work experience.About KV Workspace:KV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial spaces focusing on functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. A certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC) and Licensed Contractor for the state of Louisiana, KV workspace helps Louisiana businesses create spaces that work.Visit the new space:KV Workspace612 Andrew Higgins Blvd1st Floor, Suite 1002 ANew Orleans, LA 70130

Allison Schmidt

Get Online NOLA

+1 5044821096

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.