Azerbaijan Highlights Importance Of Early Climate Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

During the Baku Climate Action Week, the COP29 President-Designate and Azerbaijan's of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, emphasised the need to introduce "green" education from primary school.

Azernews reports that Babayev highlighted the negative impact of climate disasters on the education of 40 million children, as outlined in UNICEF's 2023 report.

The minister stressed the importance of fulfilling the obligations of the Paris Agreement, stating, "Climate financing should be strengthened, and an action plan implemented at a higher level, with a transparency report presented." He also called for universities to play a critical role in climate initiatives.

Babayev pointed out the gap in climate education for young children and urged for stronger efforts to raise climate awareness from an early age.

In a related speech, Firudin Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education, announced that the Ministry has prepared an action plan for COP29. He highlighted the significance of environmental education in both secondary and higher education, noting, "Human capital in higher education plays an important role, and expanding climate awareness is essential." This week, schools across Azerbaijan are observing "Green Week" to cultivate environmental culture through seminars and student activities.