Azerbaijan Highlights Importance Of Early Climate Education
Date
10/3/2024 8:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
During the Baku Climate Action Week, the COP29
President-Designate and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, emphasised the need to
introduce "green" education from primary school.
Azernews reports that Babayev highlighted the
negative impact of climate disasters on the education of 40 million
children, as outlined in UNICEF's 2023 report.
The minister stressed the importance of fulfilling the
obligations of the Paris Agreement, stating, "Climate financing
should be strengthened, and an action plan implemented at a higher
level, with a transparency report presented." He also called for
universities to play a critical role in climate initiatives.
Babayev pointed out the gap in climate education for young
children and urged for stronger efforts to raise climate awareness
from an early age.
In a related speech, Firudin Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of
Science and Education, announced that the Ministry has prepared an
action plan for COP29. He highlighted the significance of
environmental education in both secondary and higher education,
noting, "Human capital in higher education plays an important role,
and expanding climate awareness is essential." This week, schools
across Azerbaijan are observing "Green Week" to cultivate
environmental culture through seminars and student activities.
