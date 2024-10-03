QCB Launches 'Fawran' Service For Corporates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Central (QCB) announced the launch of 'Fawran' service for corporates in continuation to QCB's efforts to improve the instant payment service 'Fawran' and expand the retail payment options in the country.

The service will enable the corporates to register in the 'Fawran' service using corporate identifiers (Establishment ID, Commercial Registration and Commercial License). It will also enable them to send/receive fund transfers instantly using their registered identifiers.

The participating banks include, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Doha Bank, Dukhan Bank, and Ahli Bank.