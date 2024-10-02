China Leads Global Gold Production With 12% Share In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China dominated the global in 2023, producing 370 tonnes of the precious metal. This output represented 12% of the world's total production.



The United States Geological Survey (USGS) annual gold report revealed these figures. Gold prices reached a new record high of $2,685 per ounce.



This surge occurred due to increased tensions in the Middle East. Investors often view gold as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times.



Australia and Russia followed China as the top gold producers in 2023. Only three Latin American countries made the USGS list of major producers.



Mexico produced 120 metric tonnes, Peru 90 tonnes, and Brazil 60 tonnes. North American countries also contributed significantly to global gold production.







Canada produced 200 tonnes, while the United States contributed 170 tonnes. These figures highlight the global distribution of gold mining operations.



China's gold mines are primarily located in eastern provinces. Shandong, Henan, Fujian, and Liaoning are the main gold-producing regions.



The country's total output of 370 tonnes was part of the estimated 3,040 tonnes produced worldwide. Experts estimate China's gold mine reserves at 3,000 tonnes.



This amount represents nearly 5% of the global total of 59,000 tonnes. Despite being the largest producer, China was also the biggest buyer of gold in 2023.



The Chinese Central Bank purchased 225 tonnes of gold last year. This information comes from the World Gold Council report. China's dual role as a major producer and consumer underscores its importance in the global gold market.

