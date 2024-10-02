Tibbo Technology Inc. Launches The Appblocks Cloud, A New Word In Industrial Automation And No-Code Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This AppBlocks flowchart is from an application designed to control a water sprinkler

The new Cloud service further enhances the AppBlocks no-code, flowchart-based application development for industrial and IoT solutions.

- Dmitry Slepov, Managing Director, Tibbo Technology, Inc, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tibbo Technology, Inc., a specialist in modular industrial automation and no-code design tools, is excited to announce the public availability of AppBlocks Cloud (ABC)-a new cloud-based service for monitoring and managing AppBlocks-enabled devices.AppBlocks (appblocks ) is a no-code, flowchart-based platform that simplifies the development and deployment of automation and IoT applications for Tibbo Project System (TPS) devices (tibbo/tps ).The TPS is a family of modular automation products. The family includes base systems comprising a CPU board and an enclosure, as well as a wide variety of IO Modules called Tibbits®. By plugging the desired Tibbits into the CPU boards, end users, system integrators, and OEMs effortlessly create customized automation and IoT devices for applications across building management, hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture, safety, security, and many other industries.The browser-based AppBlocks Designer (ABD) further streamlines the development of TPS-based automation solutions by providing an intuitive, graphical way of defining the application logic. Rather than writing code line-by-line, developers draw application flowcharts. By focusing on the narrow segments of industrial automation, IoT, and data collection, Tibbo was able to create a set of highly expressive building blocks that make the AppBlocks flowcharts simple and readable.With the introduction of the AppBlocks Cloud, developers can now monitor and manage AppBlocks-enabled TPS devices deployed in the field. Enabling the Cloud connectivity in AppBlocks projects takes just a few mouse clicks. As soon as a TPS device connects to the Cloud, the system automatically recognizes its configurable parameters, data tables, events, and commands. This means this device's features are immediately mirrored to and accessible from the Cloud!AppBlocks significantly reduces development time, cutting days or even weeks from project timelines. The AppBlocks Designer is free for TPS-based projects, and the AppBlocks Cloud offers a free tier. Developers are invited to test-drive the AppBlocks platform, with white-glove onboarding, training, and support services available to interested parties.

Dmitry Slepov

Tibbo Technology, Inc.

email us here

AppBlocks Introduction -- AppBlocks Designer and AppBlocks Cloud

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.