Doctor's Best Launches Citicoline CDP-Choline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Vegan Formula Featuring Cognizin ® Citicoline is the Latest Nootropic Added to the Company's Current Line

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor's Best Inc., a leading nutritional supplement company, announced the launch of their latest supplement to support brain health,

Citicoline CDP-Choline.

This new vegan formula delivers a patented form of Citicoline, Cognizin®, demonstrated in clinical studies to support focus, attention, memory, and overall cognitive health.

"Whether you are 18 or 81, healthy cognitive functioning is a non-negotiable when we look at aging well," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "We are proud to offer Citicoline CDP-Choline, a bioidentical supplement, to those looking to support their brain health for years to come."

Citicoline is a nootropic, a natural supplement or substance that has a beneficial effect on brain function. It occurs naturally in the human body and has neuroprotective properties. Citicoline promotes healthy brain metabolism, neuronal health, and neurotransmitter levels. It can be made into a supplement that is chemically identical to what the body produces, CDP-Choline, which contains both Cytidine and Choline.

Citicoline CDP-Choline is non-GMO, free of gluten and soy, and

is available now on Amazon and iHerb. For more information on Doctor's Best, please visit .

About Citicoline CDP-Choline with Cognizin® -

This new formula features the branded ingredient, Cognizin® Citicoline, a vital brain health nutrient and nootropic that facilitates the production of phosphatidylcholine, which is essential for optimal brain function.

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit .

