Opportunitydb Announces Rebrand As Opportunityzones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The of the premium domain name OpportunityZones was completed in September.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpportunityDb, the world's leading authority on Opportunity Zone investing, today announced its rebrand as OpportunityZones. The company's website includes a new logo, along with a refreshed suite of industry-leading OZ tools, guides, and content.The acquisition of the premium domain name OpportunityZones was completed in early September, and was implemented on the company's web presence later in the month.“I'm very excited about this acquisition and rebrand,” said Jimmy Atkinson, founder of OpportunityDb.“OpportunityZones is the premier domain name in the OZ industry, so we believe it's a great fit for the premier independent media and events company covering Opportunity Zones.”The OpportunityZones website includes a refreshed OZ fund directory, along with in-depth guides for investors, and a popular interactive map of Opportunity Zones. The company also publishes award-winning podcasts covering the OZ industry.“This premium domain name is a perfect fit for our brand, given our leadership in the space,” said Andy Hagans, a partner in the company.“And it is an ideal time for our organization to rebrand, since we are hosting our flagship OZ Pitch Day event on November 14.”Visitors can access the new website and register for OZ Pitch Day at .About OpportunityZonesOpportunityZones is the world's leading authority on Opportunity Zone investing. Founded in 2018, our mission is to provide investors and professionals with industry-leading news and information.OpportunityZones produces several popular shows, including OZ NewsHour and The Opportunity Zones Podcast. We also host OZ Pitch Day, the industry's flagship event series, which has been attended by over 10,000 OZ investors, sponsors, and professionals.

