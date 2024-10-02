Zimperium's Comprehensive Mobile Security Now Available In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the leader in mobile security, announced today the availability of its mobile security portfolio in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Web Services (AWS).

Zimperium's new AWS Marketplace listings includes its Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) solutions

and its Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS). By offering these solutions in AWS Marketplace, Zimperium continues to strengthen its mission of delivering unparalleled mobile security to enterprises worldwide.

Zimperium Solutions Available in AWS Marketplace Include:

Mobile Threat Defense (MTD):



Advanced Mobile Application Vetting: Identifies risky permissions and vulnerabilities in employee-loaded & third-party applications across iOS, Android and ChromeOS environments

Zero Day Exploitation Defense:

Defends against mobile threats like mobile-targeted phishing even when offline

Privacy-First Risk Assessments:

Delivers actionable insights while safeguarding user privacy Advanced Threat Intelligence:

Detects anomalies using AI for continuous protection

Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS):



Automated Security Testing:

Security, privacy, and compliance vulnerabilities

are identified during development without delaying releases.

In-App Security:

Protects against reverse engineering and tampering with code obfuscation and runtime protection.

Zero-Day Defense:

Integrates AI-based security to help apps protect themselves against theft and compromise. Key Protection:

Secures cryptographic keys using white-box cryptography.

AWS customers will now have access to Zimperium's mobile security portfolio providing customers with a streamlined mobile security solution that protects their mobile environments, whether that be mobile devices or their mobile apps, without compromising performance, directly within AWS Marketplace. Zimperium provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Zimperium's mobile security portfolio within their AWS Marketplace account.

"Cybercriminals have moved to a 'mobile-first' attack strategy that targets mobile users, devices and applications to infiltrate corporate networks and data, and the need for robust, real-time protection has never been greater," said David Natker, VP of Global Partners and Alliances at Zimperium. "Our portfolio's availability within AWS Marketplace enables us to bring the industry's most advanced mobile security solutions to AWS customers through a streamlined procurement and deployment process, ensuring that organizations can protect their critical data, applications and infrastructure with confidence."

Zimperium's solutions are trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies alike, ensuring that mobile devices and applications remain secure in the face of evolving threats. The company's platform uses AI-based protection to defend against both known and zero-day mobile threats, providing real-time mobile threat detection, response capabilities and app protection.

Availability

Zimperium's mobile security solutions, including MTD and MAPS are now available in AWS Marketplace. For more information, visit the Zimperium AWS Marketplace listing here .

About

Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. Zimperium solutions, including Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS), offer comprehensive mobile security for enterprises. MTD is a privacy-first application that provides mobile risk assessments, insights into application vulnerabilities, and robust threat protection. It is used to secure both corporate-owned and bring-your-own devices (BYOD) against advanced mobile threats across device, network, phishing, app risks, and malware vectors. MAPS delivers automated security testing and in-app protection to safeguard applications from attacks and ensure data integrity. Together, these solutions empower security teams to effectively manage and mitigate mobile threats.

