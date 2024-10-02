Iran voices remarks on Israel assault

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, marking its response to the recent assassinations of prominent leaders from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), several hundred missiles were fired, though they reported successfully intercepting the majority of the incoming projectiles.



The IRGC issued a statement shortly after the missile strikes, indicating that the were a direct consequence of the deaths of key figures: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, was killed in Tehran in August; Hassan Nasrallah, the longstanding head of Hezbollah, died in an Israeli airstrike last week; and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoshan, the IRGC's deputy commander of operations, was reportedly meeting with Nasrallah when Israeli jets targeted their location in Beirut, collapsing the building they were in.



The IRGC emphasized that this missile attack was aimed at "the heart of the occupied territories," and issued a stark warning to Israel: if it retaliates, future strikes from Iran would be even more destructive. This assertion underlines the heightened hostilities and the potential for further escalation in the region, as both sides remain poised for conflict amid ongoing instability.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108738558