Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 40 Palestinian In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- At least 40 Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli forces' incursion on Wednesday into eastern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian News and info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Medical teams recovered the bodies of 40 people, most of them children and women, and dozens of causalities after a ground incursion and launched by the occupation on the southeastern areas of Khan Yunis, WAFA added.

The family of journalist Ahmad Al-Zard said that a number of family members were killed, including his brother, uncle and cousins, while Ahmed was seriously injured along with his mother and brother, and was later transferred to the European Hospital with his mother and six others from his family.

The occupation forces continue their aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 41,638 citizens and the injury of 96,460 others, the majority of whom are children and women. (end)

nq













MENAFN02102024000071011013ID1108738383