Groundbreaking Evisa Service Revolutionizes Travel To Egypt

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Cairo, Egypt, 2nd October 2024, Egypt-eVisa, a leading provider of visa services, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking eVisa service, making it easier and more convenient than ever for travelers to obtain a visa to Egypt.

Fast and easy application process: The online application takes just minutes to complete, and applicants can track the status of their application in real-time.

Secure and reliable: Egypt-eVisa uses the latest security measures to protect applicant data, ensuring that the process is safe and secure.

Available 24/7: The service is available around the clock, so applicants can apply for a visa at their convenience. No need to visit an embassy or consulate: Applicants can complete the entire process online, eliminating the need for time-consuming visits to an embassy or consulate.

“We are excited to launch our eVisa service, which will make it easier and more convenient than ever for travelers to visit Egypt,” said Ahmed El-Akkad, CEO of Egypt-eVisa.“We are committed to providing a seamless and efficient visa application process for all travelers.”

Travelers can apply for an eVisa to Egypt through the Egypt-eVisa website. The process takes just minutes to complete, and applicants will receive their visa via email within 72 hours.

Egypt-eVisa offers a variety of visa types, including tourist visas, business visas, and transit visas. The cost of a visa varies depending on the type of visa and the length of stay.

For more information about Egypt-eVisa and its services, please visit the company's website at

About Egypt-eVisa

Egypt-eVisa is a leading provider of online visa services for Egypt. The company is committed to providing a fast, easy, and secure visa application process for all travelers. Egypt-eVisa is a registered company with the Egyptian government and is fully authorized to issue visas to Egypt.