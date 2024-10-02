Central Coast College Launches Three New Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Central Coast College introduces three new career training programs: Sterile Processing Technician, Surgical Technician AAS, and Assisting.

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central Coast College of Salinas, CA has announced the addition of three new career training programs. The new programs, Sterile Processing Technician, Surgical Technician AAS, and Dental Assisting, are enrolling now and classes begin Fall 2024.Central Coast College, a Legacy Education school, offers several healthcare career training programs, including Medical Assisting and Ultrasound Technology. The new programs are intended to provide even more options for students who are interested in training for a healthcare career. In each of the programs, students learn critical theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on skills through a combination of coursework, clinical labs, and an externship.The Sterile Processing Technician program is a 34-week certificate program in which students learn how to sterilize, clean, process, assemble, store, and distribute medical equipment and reusable surgical instrumentation, utilizing infection control and safety practices during all phases of the process. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be professionally-trained Sterile Processing Technicians capable of working in a variety of environments including in hospitals, outpatient, and dental surgery centers.The Surgical Technician program is an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Degree program and can be completed in 80 weeks. Students in the Surgical Technology AAS program learn how to assist physicians in operating rooms for procedures performed in hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, physician's offices and other medical facilities. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be prepared for positions as Surgical Technicians in a variety of environments including hospitals and surgery centers.The Dental Assisting program is a 34-week certificate program in which students learn how to provide quality patient care and how to perform both administrative and clinical tasks in support of dentists and dental offices. Students learn how to take dental impressions, administer x-rays, fabricate molds and crowns, and assist the dentist or hygienist during exams or treatments. Upon completion of the program, graduates will receive an X-ray certification in addition to the program Certificate of Completion, and will be prepared for entry-level dental assistant positions.The addition of these three new programs adds to Central Coast College's profile of programs for students who are interested in healthcare careers. All Central Coast College students benefit from flexible class schedules, including both morning and afternoon/evening classes and hybrid-online classes. All students also benefit from the services offered by the Career Services Department, which include resume writing assistance, job searching and networking, interviewing skills, and comprehensive job placement assistance.To learn more about Central Coast College, go to or call (831) 424-6767.

