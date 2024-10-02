Ministry Of Municipality Marks Arab Agriculture Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with Hassad Food and Mahaseel Company, organised a on agricultural innovations and their role in sustaining natural resources, on the occasion of Arab Day, which falls on September 27 of each year.

Attended by several officials and specialists from the public and private sectors, the workshop aimed to enhance smart agricultural solutions to achieve food security and sustainability of natural resources in the State of Qatar.

During the opening remarks of the workshop, Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Engineer Youssef Khaled Al Khulaifi stressed the need for agricultural innovations and their impact on the sustainability of natural resources and the interest in rationalizing the consumption of groundwater in the State of Qatar.

He indicated that the workshop aims to discuss the challenges facing the countries of the Arab region in the agricultural field, especially the problem of water scarcity, and to present innovative solutions and technologies used to rationalize water consumption in agriculture.

For his part, Chief Operation Officer at Hassad Food Mohammed Al Mohannadi emphasised the importance of the partnership between the Ministry of Municipality and Hassad Food through projects and initiatives that aim to develop the agricultural sector and provide key modern services to local farms.

The workshop also discussed the role of innovative technologies to rationalize water consumption in agriculture. A presentation was also given on one of the Qatari farms that benefited from the Ministry of Municipality's guidance centres.

At the conclusion of the workshop, a field visit was organized to learn about the soilless agriculture system and the correct methods of using water in the agricultural field.