Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport Under Intensive Operation Due To Emergency Landing Request

10/1/2024 7:13:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to the temporary closure of the airspace over Iran, a number of international airlines applied to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport with an emergency landing request, Azernews reports.

The airport operates non-stop, promptly responds to airline requests, and provides all necessary services for safe flight operations.

In all emergency situations, the airport's services are coordinated to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.

MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108737154


AzerNews

