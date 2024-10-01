Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport Under Intensive Operation Due To Emergency Landing Request
Due to the temporary closure of the airspace over Iran, a number
of international airlines applied to the Heydar Aliyev
International Airport with an emergency landing request,
Azernews reports.
The airport operates non-stop, promptly responds to airline
requests, and provides all necessary services for safe flight
operations.
In all emergency situations, the airport's services are
coordinated to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.
