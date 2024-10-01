Substation Expansion To Enhance Electric Service Reliability In Northwest Ohio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New substation design to benefit more than 20,000 Toledo Edison customers

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Work is underway by a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) to expand and upgrade a high-voltage substation in Sylvania Township, Lucas County. The project will include installing new automated equipment and to enhance electric service reliability for more than 20,000 Toledo Edison customers in northwestern Ohio.

American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI) will expand the substation from 17,000 square feet to 49,900 square feet on company-owned property and change how it is set up to help avoid or minimize future power outages. The current substation has one main electrical connection for all the power lines that extend from the facility. The new setup will have separate sections to help isolate issues and prevent service interruptions by allowing the power flow to be rerouted when equipment in the facility needs maintenance.

Mark Mroczynski, FirstEnergy's President of Transmission : "This important upgrade to our substation in Lucas County will strengthen the transmission system and help minimize the risk of outages for thousands of Toledo Edison customers while providing us with the flexibility we need to maintain or repair our equipment in the future without disrupting customers."

As part of the approximately $15 million project, ATSI is adding enhanced equipment that will help personnel proactively identify potential issues and address them in a timely manner.

Expected to be complete and in service in early 2025, the project is part of Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $26 billion between 2024 and 2028, the program will create a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses, and clean energy sources.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

