How This Clorox Teammate Champions Inclusive Hiring

The Clorox Change Makers initiative spotlights people who actively celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and practice allyship, making a positive impact on our business and culture.

In this installment, we focus on Federico Medeiro, a talent manager in our People& organization based in Buenos Ares, Argentina. Federico was nominated by Marisa Tunas, a global talent acquisition director also in People&. We spoke with them to learn more about what Federico's allyship looks like in action.

Why did you nominate Federico as a Change Maker? What makes him an ally?

Marisa: I think Federico is an ally because he knows very well the particularities and nuances of each country where we operate and we hire talent, while also knowing the business and trying to find solutions for each need. Federico knows how to navigate different cultures, languages, backgrounds, and he's also helping a lot of managers mitigate bias when they're making hiring decisions.

How has Federico's allyship made an impact for you and others at Clorox?

Marisa: I think Federico's allyship has truly made an impact in our organization, because in some of the countries where we hire talent, they can be quite challenging to navigate from a diversity and attraction perspective. Through Federico's attitude and partnership with our business leaders, he is able to truly embrace diversity and make sure that our managers are making the right choices when it comes to hiring talent.

What does IDEA, and specifically allyship, mean to you?

Federico: To me, IDEA is all about embracing the diverse perspectives that make our team stronger and ensuring everyone feels they belong. Allyship, specifically, is about stepping up and being there for others, actively supporting our teammates and our candidates all around the world.

What tips do you have for others to put allyship into action in their day-to-day lives?

Federico: In my role, working across different international countries, allyship means understanding the unique needs of each region. Whatever it is, navigating talent acquisition activities in Peru, or supporting our leaders in Hong Kong, it's all about bringing people together, valuing every voice, and making sure everyone, no matter where they are, feels like they are part of one Clorox team. That's the kind of inclusive culture we should all strive to build.

To live our purpose and values, we must build a workplace where every person can feel respected and valued, and fully able to participate in our Clorox community. We aim to lead by example, at every level within the company, and to continually challenge ourselves to do better. Learn more about our inclusion and diversity efforts here .