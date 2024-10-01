Bay Area Welcomes Third Pvolve Studio Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneering Functional Franchise Awards Latest License to Continue Northern California Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, announced today a new studio signing for the San Francisco area. This latest agreement brings the total number of studios in development across the to three, with the new studio set to become the second of the three planned locations. The first two were secured this past spring by local entrepreneur Venetia Vonich, who is now teaming up with her friend and business partner, Lupita Romero, to help expand Pvolve's reach in the area.

Venetia, who has spent the last decade working in pediatrics at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, was the first to discover Pvolve. She was captivated by the method's ability to aid in her recovery from a back injury, ultimately leading her to pursue ownership of the franchise's first two Bay Area studios.

Inspired by Venetia's enthusiasm and the remarkable benefits of the Pvolve method, Lupita, an ultrasound technologist, quickly became an avid user of the brand's online workout experience. After seeing the transformative impact it had on her own health, including improved posture, reduced back pain, and enhanced overall wellbeing, Lupita decided to join forces with her best friend to deepen Pvolve's roots in their community.

"Venetia has always been a source of motivation for me, both personally and professionally," said Lupita. "When she introduced me to Pvolve, I was immediately struck by how effective and sustainable the workouts were. It wasn't an easy decision to start my own business, but having my best friend by my side every step of the way gave me the confidence to move forward."

Recently the brand made headlines after announcing the results of a University of Minnesota Clinical Study, which looked at the impacts of Pvolve on chronic lower back pain. This marks the fourth clinical study that Pvolve has taken part in over the last several years; a part of the franchise's effort to validate its efficacy and further the understanding of functional fitness and its full range of health benefits.

"Venetia and Lupita's deep connection and shared commitment to health and wellness are exactly what make them the perfect partners to bring Pvolve to the Bay Area," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "Their passion for helping others achieve lasting fitness results aligns perfectly with our brand's mission, and we're excited to see the positive impact they'll bring to the local community."

Cartwright credits the efficacy of Pvolve's signature method and its partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , as the reason the brand has been experiencing explosive growth. In addition, the franchise offers a multi-revenue stream business model, proprietary equipment, and hybrid class experiences that further fuel its expansion.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit

.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director,

Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit

,

.

*Results from the clinical trial conducted by the University of Minnesota and Pvolve consisted of 16 individuals ranging from ages 18-75 years old with chronic lower back pain who practiced Pvolve's Lower Back Support Series 3 times per week over the course of 12 weeks.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Regan Lee

Fishman Public Relations

[email protected] or

630-842-0414

SOURCE Pvolve

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED