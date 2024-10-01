Kelly Named A Professional And Industrial Staffing Leader By Everest Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized for its statement of work, contact center, and digital staffing solutions

TROY, Mich., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly has been named a Leader on Everest Group's 2024 US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® assessments for business and professional as well as industrial staffing. Among the business and professional workforce providers assessed by Everest Group, Kelly earned the highest marks for vision and capability, which measure its ability to deliver services to clients successfully.



The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of US contingent workforce providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants.

“Kelly has emerged as a Leader on Everest Group's US Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, due to its diverse industry portfolio and a sustained statement-of-work-driven approach to staffing solutions. Its expertise in contact center outsourcing through KellyConnect® materially enhances its market impact and serves as a significant differentiator,” Priyanka Mitra, vice president, Everest Group, said.

“Kelly's position as a Leader on Everest Group's US Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – Industrial is influenced by its specialized focus on resilient industrial segments, such as semiconductors and renewable energy, its SOW-driven staffing approach, and its upskilling solutions. Its continuous investments in advancing technology and delivery capabilities through its digital staffing platform, Kelly Now®, further distinguishes it from its peers,” Mitra added.

Kelly launched Kelly Now , an app that allows job seekers to build profiles based on their skills, experiences, and requirements, and then matches them to jobs in their area, in 2023. The app is now available across the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and offers a more convenient, personalized candidate experience by combining AI-powered matching technology with the support of a dedicated recruiter. Candidates complete all paperwork within the app and many Kelly Now jobs offer instant hiring.

Kelly's suite of statement of work (SOW) offerings includes Skilled Professional Solutions (SPS), a service that allows clients to hire subject matter experts for specific projects. Kelly manages these career professionals and provides them with enhanced benefits and redeployment opportunities, making it easier for clients to retain or rehire them.

Among Kelly's comprehensive managed services is its industry-leading contact center business KellyConnect . Supporting a range of industries, including IT, consumer products, and finance, KellyConnect offers custom contact center solutions ranging from supplemental staffing to fully outsourced teams. Most KellyConnect contact center agents work from home and receive enhanced benefits including healthcare, a 401 (K) savings plan, paid time off, tuition support, and other perks.

“We've designed creative staffing, statement of work, and managed services solutions that attract top talent and make it easy for our clients to supplement their existing workforce,” Kelly Professional & Industrial President Tim Dupree said.“We continue to innovate the way we connect job seekers with clients, and we're thrilled that Everest Group has once again recognized Kelly as a professional and industrial staffing leader.”

