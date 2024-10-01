Russian Military Strike In Center Of Kherson, Killed, Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian military attacked the central part of Kherson, there are dead and wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“In the morning, the invaders attacked the central part of Kherson ,” the statement said.

As noted, there are dead and wounded. More detailed information is being clarified.

The population is urged to stay in safe places.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the evening of September 30, injuring an 83-year-old woman.