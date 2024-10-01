Situation in Gaza Strip deteriorates significantly

(MENAFN) The situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated significantly, with recent Israeli claiming the lives of 16 Palestinians and injuring many others. The toll of journalists killed in the region has now reached 174 since the escalation of violence began, highlighting the severe and inhumane conditions endured by the displaced population.



A source from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the tragic deaths of a family—a mother, her husband, and their two children—who were of an Israeli bombardment that targeted their residence in the Al-Baraka area of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. In a separate incident, three Palestinians were killed and additional injuries were reported when an Israeli airstrike hit a civilian vehicle northwest of Khan Yunis, according to medical officials.



In northern Gaza, another Palestinian was killed, and several more sustained injuries from an Israeli bombing of Abu Jaafar School, located in the Salatin neighborhood of Beit Lahiya. Local reports indicated that emergency responders recovered three bodies and treated the wounded following an attack on a group of Palestinians near the Gaza Municipality Park the previous night.



The Israeli military has intensified its artillery bombardment, particularly targeting neighborhoods such as Tal al-Hawa, al-Sabra, and al-Zaytoun, south of Gaza City. Artillery fire has also been directed at areas near the university college and along 8th Street in the southern part of the region. Concurrently, army vehicles launched shells north of the al-Bureij refugee camp, accompanied by heavy gunfire.



Moreover, Israeli artillery has employed illumination bombs east of al-Maghazi camp, while military vehicles in the western sector of Nuseirat camp have engaged in intense firing. This ongoing barrage of attacks underscores the escalating violence and deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as civilians continue to bear the brunt of relentless military operations.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108733106