(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's has shown remarkable resilience, surpassing growth projections for the first half of 2024.



The country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 4.6 percent, outpacing the initial 3.8 percent forecast for the year.



This robust performance reflects the strength of various sectors within the Paraguayan economy.



The Central of Paraguay (BCP) reported a year-on-year increase of 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024, up from 4.3 percent in the previous quarter. This upward trend indicates a steady economic recovery.



Several key sectors contributed to this positive economic outcome. Services, manufacturing, construction, and livestock industries all demonstrated significant growth.











The agricultural sector also showed modest improvement, albeit to a lesser extent than other areas.



However, the electricity generation industry faced challenges, tempering the overall positive economic performance. Despite this setback, the economy's overall trajectory remained strong.



A closer look at individual sectors reveals varied growth rates. Agriculture grew by 1.0 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, accumulating a slight 0.6 percent increase for the first half of 2024.



The livestock, forestry, fishing, and mining sector showed more substantial growth, recording a 5.4 percent year-on-year increase.



Manufacturing performed well, with a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in the second quarter.



The construction sector demonstrated resilience with a 4.7 percent year-on-year growth, contributing to a 1.2 percent increase for the first half of the year.

Paraguay's GDP Grows 4.6%: Economy Outperforms 2024 Projections

Services emerged as a standout performer, registering a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in the second quarter and accumulating a robust 5.6 percent growth by the end of the first semester.



The electricity and water sector, including binational entities, faced challenges with an 8.6 percent year-on-year contraction in the second quarter and a 3.7 percent decline over the first six months of the year.



Despite this setback, Paraguay's overall economic performance remained strong. The diverse growth across multiple sectors underscores the resilience of Paraguay's economy, suggesting a robust foundation for continued economic expansion.

