J&K Polls Final Phase: Over 11% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours
10/1/2024 1:11:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A voter turnout of 11.06 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the final phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Tuesday.
The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and will end at 6 pm.
“The overall poll percentage of 11.06 was recorded upto 9:00 AM in all 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts of J&K”, said the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
The Ramagar (SC) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 15.27 per cent, followed closely by Ramgarh (SC) at 14.22 per cent.
The maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Handwara at 13.46. It was followed by Gurez (ST) at 13.18 per cent and Sonawari at 12.49 per cent.
The lowest 6.71 per cent voting was recorded in the Sopore constituency.
