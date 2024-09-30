Squashoutcancer Day: A Triumph For Pediatric Cancer Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

10 SquashOutCancer Teams compete for Cancer Research

Another 80 players compete in the morning for pediatric cancer research

Players cheering on team mates at SquashOutCancer event

$160,000 raised by a community of squash playing kids and families - for kids and families fighting cancer.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SQUASHOUTCANCER team was incredibly honored to host the inaugural SquashOutCancer Day this past Saturday at MSQUASH in Norwalk, CT. This phenomenal event was dedicated to raising funds for Pediatric Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial time to focus on the fight against pediatric cancer. The statistics are staggering: every year, over 300,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in children under 20 worldwide.In the U.S., approximately 1 in 285 children will face a cancer diagnosis before their 20th birthday. These numbers underscore the critical need for adequate care and funding for childhood cancer research, which is consistently underfunded.Our mantra is simple yet powerful: Kids For Kids. Families for Families. One Match at a Time.Thanks to the unwavering support of our community, @SquashOutCancer raised an astonishing $160,000 in less than five months. This remarkable achievement was made possible by 160 dedicated players who came together to play the sport they love for a cause that transcends the game.Katline Cauwels, coach and co-founder of MSquash, expressed her gratitude: What started as a small idea in April has become a movement. We are thrilled to bring the squash community together and help make a difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer. It's been amazing to witness the enthusiasm to support this cause, and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the many donors.We extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors and supporters: Dunlop Sports Americas, Dunlop Sports, PSA Foundation, Minuteman Press, and squash stars like David Palmer, Gregory Gaultier, Eain Ng Yow, Marina Stefanoni, Stuart Crawford, and so many others who contributed to the event's success.SQUASHOUTCANCER will become an annual event, and we invite other countries to join us in using the love of squash to raise more funds for cancer research. Together, we can push our limits, fight cancer, and support those who need it most.**Join us next year as we continue this fight. Together, playing the sport we love, we can make a difference for many people:**#SquashOutCancer #KidsForKids #FamiliesForFamilies #OneMatchAtATime**For more information, please contact:Katline CauwelsCo-Founder and Co-CEO MSquash...**###***Follow us on social media for updates and future events.*- Instagram: @MSquash_ny_ct and @squashoucancer**About MSquash**MSquash is a squash academy with 2 campuses in NY and CT dedicated to professionalizing yout squash development in a holistic, fun and healthy way. Through events like SquashOutCancer Day, MSquash aims to make a difference in the community and beyond.**About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center**Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is one of the world's premier cancer treatment and research institutions, dedicated to improving outcomes for pediatric cancer patients through cutting-edge research and compassionate care.

