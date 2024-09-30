First Advantage Releases Third Annual Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Background Screening Provider Reaffirms Commitment to Core Values and Responsible Business Practices to the Benefit of Its Global Workforce and Customer Base

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity and verification solutions, has announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The annual report provides transparency to stakeholders, including its customers, investors, partners, and global teams, regarding the Company's commitments to environmental, community, and governance initiatives.



Taking a holistic approach to sustainability, First Advantage has centered its efforts on people and community, environment and climate, governance and accountability, and policy and process. Highlights covered in First Advantage's 2023 Sustainability Report include:



Continuing to implement Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework recommendations, including partnering with third-party consultants to analyze the Company's water, waste, and exposures to Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions and assess its requirements for resilience in a climate-affected future.

Advancing employee engagement and inclusion by making continued progress on the Company's Employee Engagement & Inclusion strategy, including the completion of inclusivity and diversity training for over 300 leaders, the addition of an employee resource group (ERG), ¡VIVA!, and the creation of an integrated ERG calendar of diverse celebrations and heritage events.

Expanding its SOAR program, providing managers with the tools needed to build stronger teams, become better leaders, and drive more effective outcomes, an approach recently profiled in the book“Proving the Value of Leadership Development.”

Promoting community involvement and engagement through a partnership with the Global Mentorship Initiative and the rollout of a Volunteer Time Off policy in the U.S., with plans for global expansion.

Enhancing responsibility and governance within the Company's supply chain, updating standards and contractual language supporting this program, and partnering with over 120 diverse suppliers worldwide.

Furthering the Company's data privacy and cybersecurity efforts with the launch of a newly designed, user-friendly Global Privacy Center , which is available publicly on the First Advantage website. Reinforcing the Company's commitment to corporate oversight and responsibility with the creation of a Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Policy designed to guide employee behavior by articulating the Company's values, commitments, initiatives, and goals.



First Advantage CEO Scott Staples commented,“Sustainability is deeply embedded in the First Advantage mission. In 2023, we reinforced this commitment by focusing on employee engagement and inclusion and by gaining a deeper understanding of our operational footprint, we champion excellence in all aspects of our business.”

Staples continued,“As a global organization, this report underscores our values, demonstrates the progress we have made around the world, and illuminates our path forward as we continue to deliver a superior customer experience aligned with responsible business practices.”

First Advantage's 2023 Sustainability Report includes disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for its industry and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

To access the full report, visit

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, managing one of the earliest and most important interactions between an applicant and an organization. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the Sustainability Report contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the“Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are accessible on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements included in this press release and the Sustainability Report, or our SEC filings are made only as of their respective dates, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Gorman

VP, Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Mariah Mellor

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

...

