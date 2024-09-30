Energy America Partners With Exim Bank To Accelerate Global Solar Module Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy America , a leading U.S.-based solar module manufacturer, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Export-Import of the United States (Exim Bank ) to accelerate the global distribution of its high-performance solar modules. This collaboration is designed to meet the growing global demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions by expanding Energy America's reach into key international markets.



Under this partnership, Exim Bank will provide comprehensive financial solutions, including export credit, loan guarantees, and political risk insurance, to support Energy America's distribution of American-made solar modules to emerging and established markets across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond.



"Empowering the Future with Solar Energy"



With the support of Exim Bank, Energy America aims to increase its global footprint and deliver cutting-edge solar modules to areas where energy access is critical. As a NASA-backed company with an annual production capacity of 13GW, Energy America is well-positioned to lead large-scale renewable energy projects and drive the global transition to clean energy.



"Our partnership with Exim Bank will allow us to expand into new markets with greater confidence and competitiveness," said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions that address the global energy crisis, while fostering sustainable growth in key regions."



"A Strategic Alliance for Global Expansion"



Exim Bank's robust financial products will not only mitigate commercial and political risks for Energy America but also enable the company to offer competitive financing options to international buyers. This will make it easier for governments, utilities, and private-sector customers in developing nations to adopt and implement solar energy projects at scale.



"Exim Bank is proud to support Energy America as they work to bring clean, renewable energy to communities around the world," said Nada L. Allie, Development Specialist of Exim Bank. "Our mission is to help American businesses compete globally while providing sustainable energy solutions that benefit both people and the planet."



The partnership is expected to enhance the deployment of large-scale solar farms, rooftop installations, and off-grid systems, making it easier for countries to meet their energy transition goals. Energy America's solar modules, which incorporate next-generation technology from its R&D arm, Centauri, are designed to operate efficiently under diverse and extreme climate conditions, ensuring reliability in every region.



About Energy America



Energy America is a leading U.S.-based solar module manufacturer with a strong global presence. With facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas, the company delivers cutting-edge solar technology solutions for large-scale power projects worldwide. As a NASA-backed enterprise, Energy America is committed to advancing clean energy innovation and providing sustainable energy solutions to meet global energy needs.



About Exim Bank



The Export-Import Bank of the United States (Exim Bank) is the nation's official export credit agency, supporting U.S. businesses by providing financing solutions that facilitate international trade. Exim Bank ensures that American companies can compete in the global marketplace by offering financial protection, enabling them to export goods and services with confidence.

Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)

ENERGY AMERICA LLC

+1 6503328102

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.