Minibus accident claims lives of 6 in Bolivia

(MENAFN) A tragic minibus accident in the western Bolivian department of La Paz resulted in the deaths of six individuals, according to police commander Edgar Cortez. The incident took place on Friday at a curve in the El Mirador area, where the minibus was traveling from the interprovincial terminal in El Alto to Munecas Province.



Initial investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the curve, leading to the minibus plunging into a ravine. This sudden loss of control created a catastrophic situation for the passengers on board.



"The impact was devastating," Cortez stated, emphasizing the severity of the accident. He noted that the vehicle was completely destroyed as a result of the plunge, highlighting the dangers associated with such treacherous road conditions.



Following the incident, the injured passengers were quickly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of those who lost their lives were taken to a local government office in Chuma for further handling and identification. The accident serves as a somber reminder of the risks involved in travel along Bolivia's mountainous roads.

