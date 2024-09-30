TXST Set To Launch 18 New Online Degree Programs In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MARCOS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas State University will expand its undergraduate and degree offerings beginning the spring 2025 semester. The university will provide 18 new workforce-relevant programs with support from

Risepoint, a leading education company.

"This partnership allows Texas State to expand access to nontraditional students by giving them the ability to earn a degree online while balancing other life commitments," said Thilla Sivakumaran, Ph.D., vice president of Texas State Global. "We are thrilled to welcome more students looking to further their education with these essential programs."

The following online degrees will be offered by TXST beginning in January 2025:





Bachelor of Science in Nursing (R.N. to B.S.N. online completion program)

Master of Business Administration with a specialization in business analytics

Master of Business Administration with a specialization in strategic human resources

Master of Business Administration with a specialization in marketing

Master of Business Administration general

Master of Education (M.) in educational technology

Master of Education in secondary education (education technology concentration)

Master of Education in elementary education (teaching and transforming advanced and gifted education)

Master of Arts in adult, professional and community education, concentration in workplace, community and continuing education

Master of Education in special education (learning and behavioral disabilities)

Master of Health Information Management healthcare information security concentration

Master of Health Information Management health informatics and data analytics concentration

Bachelor of Arts in communication studies (relationship management and well-being concentration)

Bachelor of Arts in communication studies (professional and organizational advancement concentration)

Bachelor of Arts in communication studies (persuasion, advocacy and civic engagement concentration)

Master of Science in respiratory care leadership concentration

Master of Science in respiratory care polysomnography concentration Master of Science in recreation and leisure service, major in recreation and sport management

"We are honored to continue to support Texas State as they make their workforce-aligned programs more accessible to students," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "We look forward to seeing the impact these programs will have not only on the lives of Texas State's students but also the surrounding communities."

The first courses in these programs start on January 13, 2025, with an application deadline of December 30, 2024. For more information or to apply for these programs, please visit .

About Risepoint



Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at .



About Texas State University

Founded in 1899, Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of more than 40,000 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock. Texas State's 237,000-plus alumni are a powerful force in serving the economic workforce needs of Texas and throughout the world.

