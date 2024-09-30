Helicopter crash in eastern Colombia leaves 8 dead

(MENAFN) Eight individuals lost their lives after a Colombian Air Force helicopter crashed on Sunday morning while conducting a humanitarian mission in the eastern department of Vichada, according to President Gustavo Petro. Expressing his condolences, Petro offered "a hug of solidarity" to the families affected by this tragedy, as the nation mourns the loss of those who perished in the incident.



The Colombian Air Force reported that the Huey II helicopter, identified by registration number FAC-4441, lost contact while on a medical mission. In response to the situation, search and rescue operations were immediately initiated to locate the aircraft and its crew.



Local media sources indicated that the victims included several officers and technicians involved in the mission. As authorities begin to piece together the events leading up to the crash, preliminary investigations suggest that adverse weather conditions may have played a significant role in the incident.



The crash underscores the risks associated with humanitarian operations in remote regions, where weather can change rapidly and complicate missions. The Colombian government is expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the tragedy and to prevent future occurrences.

