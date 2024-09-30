Qatar Named Guest Country At Marrakech's Film Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Institute (DFI) has announced that Qatar has been named the guest country at this year's Marrakech Short Film Festival, a significant recognition of the nation's growing influence in the world of cinema.

As part of the cultural exchange to mark the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, DFI is partnering with the Festival to present a special programme of 10 'Made in Qatar' films from September 27 to October 2, 2024, offering a diverse array of stories that reflect the nation's rich culture, traditions and emerging voices in filmmaking.

The Institute will also screen four contemporary Moroccan films by renowned and emerging Moroccan directors at the Museum of Islamic Art from October 10 to 12 in a programme titled 'Mosaics from Morocco,' and this year's edition of Ajyal Film Festival will include a specially curated programme of 'Made in Morocco' short films between Nov. 16 to 23.

Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, said:“Film is a compelling medium that promotes cultural dialogue and shapes global understanding. Being named a guest country at the Festival is a proud moment for Qatar and we are honoured to share our stories, voices and unique perspectives through the 'Made in Qatar' films, and in return showcase Morocco's auteurs and emerging directors in Doha. The film screenings and the discussions will honour the strong bond between Qatar and Morocco and connect talented filmmakers and professionals from both countries for the exchange of exciting new ideas and to inspire future collaborations.”

The 'Made in Qatar' programme at Marrakech Short Film Festival includes the opening night screening of Treasures of the Past by Rawan Al-Nassiri and Nada Bediar on Sept. 27 at Palais Badii, in which three cheerful and engaging grandmothers bring to mind the old saying,“a woman's work is never done”.

On September 28, Majid Al Remaihi's And Then They Burn the Sea, which documents the director's experience of his mother's gradual and terminal memory loss over the course of many years; and Civilization of Equality by Ibrahim Albuainain, a short, stop-motion animated musical that reflects the beauty of equality, will be screened.