OIC, WHO Sign Mou To Face Urgent Health Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with World Organization (WHO) to face urgent health challenges.

This took place during the during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This significant agreement was inked by OIC Secretary General Hussein Brahim Taha, and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This MoU reflects the evolving landscape of global health challenges and emphasizes the commitment of both organizations to work together more effectively.

The updated MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including health system strengthening with a focus on Primary Health Care (PHC) orientation, advancements in vaccine development and technology, cancer control initiatives, and nuclear medicine, among other critical health issues.

In his remarks during the signing ceremony, Secretary General Taha emphasized the shared vision of both organizations for a healthier future, "today, we reaffirm our commitment to unite our resources, expertise, and innovation to address the pressing health challenges facing our member states."

This collaboration is expected to enhance the capacity of Member States to respond to health crises, improve healthcare delivery systems, and foster resilience in the face of emerging health threats. (end)

