Israel declares Hezbollah chief eliminated

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, following a significant on an underground facility in Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb. In a statement released on Saturday, the IDF confirmed reports of Nasrallah's death, asserting that his removal would prevent him from continuing to "terrorize the world."



The IDF's statement highlighted Nasrallah's alleged responsibility for the deaths of numerous Israeli civilians and soldiers, as well as his involvement in various activities. The military emphasized its commitment to ongoing operations against individuals and groups engaged in terrorism targeting the State of Israel and its citizens.



In a surprising twist, Hezbollah initially reported that Nasrallah had survived the strike. However, the group later confirmed his death, marking a significant blow to the organization. The IDF also stated that the operation resulted in the death of Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, following what it described as "precise intelligence." Additionally, the military claimed to have eliminated Muhammad Ali Ismail, the head of Hezbollah's Missile Unit, alongside his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, and several other key operatives within the group.



This operation represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with potential implications for regional stability and security. The IDF's actions reflect its broader strategy to counter perceived threats from militant groups in Lebanon and to disrupt their operational capabilities.

