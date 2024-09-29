Iran's Foreign Minister: We Are On High Alert

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi declared the regional situation“dangerous” and issued a warning, stating that“anything could happen at any moment.”

The Iranian state-affiliated news agency, ISNA, reported on Sunday, September 29, that Araghchi said,“Everyone acknowledges the risk of a full-scale war in the region.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister added,“We are alert, and any possibility could occur at any moment.”

According to him,“Countries in the region and beyond must understand that the situation is extremely critical,” describing it as“a major threat” to the region.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, echoed this sentiment in his remarks today, stating that according to the religious decree of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Iran will not hesitate to support resistance against Israel to any necessary extent.

It has also been reported that Iran's Supreme Leader has relocated to a secure location within Iran, allegedly due to fears of Israeli attacks.

The growing regional tensions underscore the fragile state of affairs, with heightened fears of conflict and unpredictability. Iran's warnings and military positioning signal a potential escalation that could draw in other regional and global powers.

With both diplomatic efforts and military preparations intensifying, the situation calls for immediate international intervention to prevent a full-scale conflict that could destabilize the entire Middle East and have far-reaching global consequences.

