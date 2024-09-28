Kremlin unveils aim of suggested nuclear doctrine alteration

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir has proposed an update to the national nuclear doctrine, a move that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims serves as a stern warning to Western nations regarding their involvement in hostilities against Moscow. During remarks made on Wednesday, Putin articulated that any aggression directed at Russia by a non-nuclear state, particularly with the backing of a nuclear power, would be regarded as a "joint attack" that could trigger a nuclear response.



This new doctrine appears particularly aimed at addressing the potential for Ukrainian strikes deep within Russian territory using advanced weaponry supplied by the United States, United Kingdom, or France. Putin indicated that Russia would "consider" the use of nuclear weapons if it receives credible intelligence about a large-scale missile strike aimed at Russia or its close ally, Belarus.



Peskov reinforced the seriousness of this announcement, suggesting that it is crucial for rational leaders and analysts to grasp the implications of such a declaration, especially amid what he characterized as an unprecedented standoff fueled by direct Western involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized that this statement acts as a warning to those nations participating in an attack against Russia, regardless of whether those attacks involve nuclear weapons.



Historically, Putin has cautioned Western nations that allowing Ukraine to utilize precision foreign weapons to strike deep within Russian territory amounts to their direct involvement in the conflict, given that Ukrainian forces require Western military personnel to operate such advanced systems. Nevertheless, Moscow has consistently maintained that nuclear warfare should never be pursued, underscoring the complexity and severity of the current geopolitical climate. This proposed shift in nuclear doctrine highlights the escalating tensions and the precarious nature of international relations as they pertain to the Ukraine conflict.

