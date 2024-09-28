Lithuania Hands Over New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 28, Lithuania announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, Lithuania has provided logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops and other assistance that will arrive in Ukraine this week.

“Our support is unwavering, our resolve is clear: Ukraine will win because freedom always wins. Together to victory!” - the ministry said in a statement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania has committed to annually allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine for military assistance . Since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with assistance in the amount of 2% of its GDP, which is more than 683 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine has exceeded one billion euros.

