Lithuania Hands Over New Military Aid Package To Ukraine
9/28/2024 9:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 28, Lithuania announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
In particular, Lithuania has provided logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops and other assistance that will arrive in Ukraine this week.
“Our support is unwavering, our resolve is clear: Ukraine will win because freedom always wins. Together to victory!” - the ministry said in a statement.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania has committed to annually allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine for military assistance . Since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with assistance in the amount of 2% of its GDP, which is more than 683 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine has exceeded one billion euros.
Photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense/X
