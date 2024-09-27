We Can Stop Putin Before November - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is convinced it is possible to stop Vladimir in his war tracks as early as before this November.

He said this at a briefing following the meeting with Donald Trump, Ukrinform reports.

"First of all, it's very important to share our plan, all our steps, how we can strengthen Ukraine, and of course, we have to decide it now. Because after November we do not know who will be president (USA - ed.), only America decides who will be president. But we understand that before November we can stop Putin. We have to do it, we will try to do it on the battlefield with our heroic soldiers," said Zelensky.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the support from the United States would be very strong.

Volodymyr Zelensky presents the Victory Plan to Donald Trump / Photo: Office of the President

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the president of Ukraine is on a visit to Washington. On Thursday morning, in U.S. Congress, he spoke with representatives of both parties in Senate and House. On September 26, Ukrainian President Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting at the Oval Office.