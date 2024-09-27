Kuwait FM Meets Montenegrin Counterpart In New York

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with Montenegrin counterpart Dr Ivanovic on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. In a press statement, the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the ministers discussed enhancing bilateral relations across all sectors, as well as addressing recent regional and international developments of concern. (end) tab

