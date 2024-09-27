Qatar Participates In High-Level Meeting On Libya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in a high-level meeting on Libya, organized by the United States of America and the Italian Republic, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with the participation of the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of HE Libya Dr. Mohammed Al Menfi.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by the Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs Ambassador HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab.

During the meeting, His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of Libya's unity and stability, and the realization of its people's aspirations for stability and development, and its full support for the Libyan political track, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty.

