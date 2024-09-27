New Book On How To Mend Our Educational System Post-Pandemic: Finding The Positives The Pandemic Engendered

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

School Bus by Karen Gross (2023)

New book, "Mending Education: Finding Hope, Creativity and Mental Wellness in Times of Trauma" has counter-intuitive narrative about COVID's impact on education

- Chris Messina-Boyer, 20Buttonwood PR Solutions LLCWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Tina Koenig, ...Karen Gross at ... or 917-363-4872 (Gloucester/Washington D.C.)What Do Lobsters and School Systems Have in Common?Massachusetts Educators Share Pandemic Positivesfor Immediate ImplementationMending Education : Finding Hope, Creativity, and Mental Wellness in Times of TraumaMending Education opens with the story of a lobster who is anxious about the constant challenge of its molting shell. Like the lobster, school-age children, young adults, teachers and education leaders have had to cope with constantly changing environments in past years. The parable of the lobster teaches that change (as in molting) leads to an improved shell and resiliency. Molting matters in Mending Education, which delves into how adversity can be a game changer in positive ways.Discover how the crisis of a global pandemic allowed educators to improve learning across the pre-K–adult pipeline in Mending Education. While acknowledging the scale of loss and difficulty the Pandemic engendered within the field of education, Mending Education focuses on how sudden and forced changes to teaching and learning created“Pandemic Positives,” which can be captured and brought to scale. In particular: Part I addresses how Pandemic Positives came into being, with special attention to the presence of educator hope, resiliency and creativity. Part II explores the Pandemic Positives that arose in three settings: when schools were closed, when learning turned online, and when schools re-opened. Part III provides strategies for replicating the Pandemic Positives so they become educational game changers.This book is grounded on trauma and mental wellness theory and includes the in-the-trenches experiences and voices of educators. The text features art created by the coauthors and shares both their professional and personal experiences, humanizing and enriching the book. Mending Education completes a trilogy composed of Breakaway Learners and Trauma Doesn't Stop at the School Door by Karen Gross.-- Focuses on what has been ignored in education in any organized and cohesive fashion-how a pandemic actually improved education if we have the courage and will to see those positives and implement them.-- Filled with the voices of educators-their spoken words that are often ignored or not understood, appreciated, or implemented.-- Includes an epilogue that is an actual conversation between the authors based on a set of questions, allowing them to share their thoughts and feelings about the book and its positive messages.-- Designed to be used in classrooms and in policy discussions-all in an effort to improve education for every student.-- Shares the professional and personal experiences of the authors, including their own individual experiences with trauma-a personal and revelatory read.Sale:Amazon:Karen Gross is an instructor of continuing education at Rutgers School of Social Work, a former college president, and served as a senior policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Education.Edward K.S. Wang is an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and the director of policy and planning for the Chester M. Pierce MD Division of Global Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.Release date: Sept. 27, 2024Paperback, $44.95, 9780807786000Hardcover, $135.00, 9780807786017Ebook, $44.95, 9780807782545

Karen Gross

LLQ

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.