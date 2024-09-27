CPI-M Has Cut All Links With MLA Anvar: MV Govindan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) Kerala CPI-M State Secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday said that the party has decided to cut out all links with Left independent MLA P.V. Anvar in the wake of his (Anvar) allegations against the ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar.

“Anvar had come before the party and the Chief with complaints. He was assured that all the issues would be looked into. The State chief himself has been asked to look into his allegations. He (Anvar) was told that he should not hold a press conference. The party has now decided to cut out all links with Anvar,” said Govindan while talking to media persons in Delhi.

He added that Anvar himself first said that he would no longer attend the Left parliamentary panel and hence when he has made the decision there is no need for the party to do more.

“Anvar has no clue of how the CPI-M works and functions. Anvar has a Congress background. He was only a CPI-M parliamentary panel member but not a member of the party,” said Govindan.

Responding to Anvar's attack against State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Govindan said Anvar not long ago himself hugely appreciated by Riyas for the way he was working.

“Over the years all top CPI-M Kerala leaders have come under attack from several quarters. So the attack against Vijayan is nothing new as every time when someone like Anvar comes a lot of right-wing media joins hands to attack the party,” added Govindan.

Anvar has attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for shielding ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar for holding secret meetings with the leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also alleged that the Chief Minister of these developments.

Anvar has also alleged that Ajith along with Chief Minister's political secretary P. Sasi was engaged in numerous nefarious activities.