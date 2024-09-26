Bolivia considers announcing nationwide disaster amid wildfires

(MENAFN) Bolivia's government is contemplating declaring a national disaster in response to rampant wildfires that have devastated nearly 4 million hectares of forest and grassland, primarily in the eastern regions of the country. Deputy Minister of Civil Defense Juan Carlos Calvimontes made this announcement on Wednesday, highlighting the severity of the situation. The discussion of a national disaster declaration gained momentum after Santa Cruz Acting Governor Mario Aguilera urged President Luis Arce's administration to take decisive action, emphasizing that the current efforts to manage the crisis are insufficient.



Governor Aguilera stressed the need for additional support, including equipment and tools from international sources, to effectively tackle the escalating emergency. By declaring a national disaster, Bolivia would gain expedited access to both national and international resources, which would streamline the process of bringing in humanitarian and technical assistance necessary for combating the wildfires. This move could prove crucial in mobilizing a coordinated response to the environmental catastrophe.



As of now, 39 wildfires are reported to be active across 15 municipalities in Bolivia, with over 3.3 million hectares of land already devastated. The scale of the destruction poses a significant threat to local ecosystems, wildlife, and communities dependent on the land for their livelihoods. Authorities are working tirelessly to contain the fires, but the ongoing situation underscores the urgent need for additional resources and assistance.



The government’s potential declaration of a national disaster reflects a growing recognition of the need for a comprehensive approach to address the wildfires. This situation not only poses immediate risks to the environment and public health but also highlights broader challenges related to climate change and forest management in Bolivia.

