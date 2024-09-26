Surgent CPE To Premiere 14 New Courses In Q4 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New CPE courses to cover 2024 implications, gig trends, executive compensation challenges and more

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent Accounting & Education, a division of KnowFully Group, today announced the premiere of 14 new continuing professional education (CPE) courses debuting in Q4 2024.



"Surgent's dedication to providing timely, practical learning is central to our mission of helping accounting and finance professionals thrive," said Elizabeth Kolar , executive vice president of Surgent.“Our latest course offerings reflect Surgent's commitment to offering premium content that goes beyond compliance, giving professionals the tools they need to make real-world applications of complex tax laws, business practices and industry regulations."

The new course offerings cover a diverse range of subjects, including taxation, client advisory services, financial planning and compliance issues. Many of these courses focus on current tax implications, gig economy trends, executive compensation, and the impact of the upcoming 2024 presidential and congressional elections.

"The 2024 election and ongoing economic shifts are at the forefront of many of our customers' concerns," said Nick Spoltore , Surgent's vice president of tax and advisory content. "These courses provide timely insights to help practitioners offer more informed advice to their clients, whether they're dealing with tax planning, client advisory services, or executive compensation."

Below is a preview of the new offerings, along with their premiere dates. All courses are worth two CPE credits, except where noted.

The 14 new CPE courses are scheduled as follows:



Oct. 1: More Money at the End of the Month: Strategic Ways to Improve Cash Flow (WIC2) – This course helps financial leaders optimize cash flow using practical strategies applicable to both startups and established businesses.

Oct. 2: A Guide to Nonqualified Deferred Compensation (NDC2 ) – Provides insights into nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, tax implications, and strategies for compliance under IRC Section 409A.

Oct. 3: Exploring Client Advisory Services: Tax Due Dates and Penalties/Where Do I Need To File? (DDP2) – Equips professionals with multistate tax nexus knowledge, focusing on tax filing requirements and deadline management.

Oct. 7: Unique Tax Attributes of Different Entity Types (AET2) – Examines the tax impact of different business entities, including self-employment taxes and flow-through entities, for financial planning.

Oct. 18: Communicating Financial Results to Stakeholders: A Guide for Client Advisory Services (FRS2) – Guides client advisory professionals in communicating financial results to non-financial stakeholders effectively.

Oct. 21: Hiring New Workers and Payroll Taxes (WPT2) – Helps business owners and practitioners navigate payroll compliance and unemployment insurance issues when hiring new employees.

Oct. 22: Purchase and Sale of a Residence: Critical Tax Issues (PSR2) – Provides essential tax rules for assisting clients in selling personal residences, covering various tax implications.

Oct. 23: How to Effectively Represent Clients Under IRS Audit (RCA2) – Discusses how to represent clients effectively during IRS audits, especially with the IRS's increased audit efforts.

Oct. 24: 2024 Tax Update for Client Advisory Services (TXU4) – This four-credit course updates CAS professionals on 2024 tax law changes in areas like payroll tax and tax return documentation.

Oct. 28: A Guide to Gig Economy Tax Issues (GIG2) – Explores federal and state tax issues for gig workers, addressing the distinction between employees and independent contractors.

Oct. 28: Tax Reporting for Executive Compensation (EXC2) – Covers taxation and reporting procedures for executive compensation arrangements, including stock options and incentive plans.

Nov. 14: Post-election Coverage of Potential Tax Changes and Planning Strategies (PEL2) – Analyzes potential tax developments based on the 2024 election results, including planning strategies.

Nov. 14: 2024 Tax Changes and Year-end Planning Opportunities (YT24) – This four-credit course reviews 2024 tax developments and year-end planning strategies in light of the sunsetting Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions. Nov. 14: How Our Economy and Markets Perform in Election Years (ELY2) – Examines the effects of election years on the economy and market investments, with a focus on tax policy impacts.

Registration for each course is open now at SurgentCPE.com . All new courses will debut as a live webinar, while some will later be available on-demand.

