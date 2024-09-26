Calhoun County And Jump Aero Partner For Evtol First Response

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Calhoun County Emergency Management Service in Texas, and Jump Aero, a California-based building the world's fastest sustainable personal aircraft, have agreed to collaborate on a trial deployment of Jump Aero's flight-based first responder operations within the County. The deployment will allow the company and the county to test operations of the JA1 Pulse electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the field and will drive informed decisions about future operations of Jump Aero in rural communities throughout the United States. The two parties agree to work together to identify potential funding opportunities through grants and federal programs to support the trial deployment.

JA1 Pulse Aircraft

Calhoun County is particularly well-suited to benefit from incorporating the JA-1 Pulse in its emergency response service as the county spans barrier islands with poor road access, is in a geographic area susceptible to disaster incidents, and includes many remote and rural communities. The county also regularly welcomes tourists, hunters and nature enthusiasts to its numerous remote and hard to access attractions. In many areas within the county, ambulance arrivals can be well beyond what is considered necessary to support positive outcomes. By enabling skilled first responders to fly directly to the scene of the emergency, Jump Aero's Pulse can help save lives of Calhoun County residents and visitors.

"Calhoun County has been looking for a solution to provide timely response within our geographical challenges and this aircraft has the promise to make real difference to our residents."



Dr. J. Dustin Jenkins, DMin, MBA, MTh, LP, Calhoun County Director of EMS

"We are excited to find such a great partner for our demo operations. The data we gather from initial deployment will drive our long-term operations and will provide crucial lessons learned to bring us that much closer to saving lives of rural Americans."

Jump Aero President and CEO Carl Dietrich

The JA1 Pulse can fly one trained professional plus emergency equipment to unimproved landing zones in rural areas. More detail about the aircraft is available at:

About Jump Aero

Jump Aero Incorporated is an advanced air mobility company with a mission to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to help save lives by reducing emergency response times in rural areas. Jump Aero is headquartered in Petaluma, California with satellite offices in Santa Paula, California and Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Media Contact:

Katerina Barilov

408-429-0087

[email protected]

SOURCE Jump Aero

