Top 13 Terror-Ific Iconic Characters At The Top Of America's Extraordinary Haunted Attractions

Haunting is in the blood of Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, known as the Queen of Haunts. Raised in the eerie corridors of the Edge of Hell, the longest-running haunted attraction in the nation, she learned early the art of screams and laughter. From crafting fear to commanding the stage, she has grown into a true authority in the haunt industry, captivating audiences with her mix of dark elegance, command of haunt industry happenings, and mischievous laughter.

Queen of Haunts picks the top haunts with iconic scarecast members that raise the bar and hairs!

The TOP 13 Haunted Attractions' ICONIC CAST MEMBERS were picked by the Queen of Haunts, the Halloween and Haunted Attraction Industry authority.

Drawing from her extensive experience and travels through the best scary entertainment in the country, the Queen of Haunts has identified extraordinary haunted attractions with her favorite iconic hair-raising characters. These larger-than-life figures leave a lasting impression, drawing thrillseekers back year after year seeking a glimpse or hoping for their torment.

The Queen of Haunts has picked the top 13 Terror-ific iconic scare cast members that thrillseekers will want on their SCREAM Tourism bucket list to see when visiting these premiere haunted attractions.

atEdge of Hell Haunted Attraction– Kansas City, MO: For over four decades, Rat Man haunts with his live rat companions that go into his mouth and pockets. This unsettling zombie-like character, born at the Edge of Hell, keeps the audience captivated-and horrified. His legacy lives on through his daughter, Rat Brat, ensuring that rats never leave the depths of this Hell. The Queens states, "I've known this character my entire life and amazed meeting hauntgoers traveling near and far to see his act firsthand and their screams and laughter affirm Rat Man is on top of the haunt rat race."atNETHERWORLD – Atlanta, GA: A shovel-dragging figure with a fan following, The Collector has become a haunting staple since 2004, lurking through NETHERWORLD's nightmare landscapes as its unofficial mascot. NETHERWORLD is masterful in developing intense characters and costumes. The stunning makeup and special effects put them truly in another world.atDent Schoolhouse– Cincinnati, OH: The twisted tale of Charlie the Janitor, a murderer who buried students in the basement over 80 years ago, still haunts the schoolhouse where his dark deeds are immortalized in continued hauntgoers' screams. Trapped in the history of this location the Janitor cannot escape and still haunts it to this day, which is impressive on top of all Dent's immersive experience and schoolhouse additions.atNightmare on 13th– Salt Lake City, UT: A towering ghoul with a pumpkin head, Rotten Seed stalks his prey with relentless pursuit, leaving hauntgoers scrambling for cover and earning his spot as the most merchandised character at Nightmare on 13th. Watching the interaction of Rotten Seed with his fans and foes is something to behold, the screams, and startled looks of shock, and those with the nerve of getting a photo with Rotten Seed reflect their conflicted faces as they muster the courage.atBeast Haunted Attraction– Kansas City, MO: This 8-foot creature stalks the grounds of the Beast, howling and pouncing on unsuspecting guests, always hungry for a good scare-and feasting on warmblood. While his howl is intimidating, this character with great speed, hops, and dance moves, is a fan favorite wherever he lurks, keeping fans on their toes in a chase to escape his intense clutch.atCutting Edge Haunted House– Fort Worth, TX: Leading the undead drumline, the zombie Drum Major sets the tone with a pulse-pounding show that attracts haunt enthusiasts from all over the globe. The unique use of music in this haunt makes its main character ultra important, the question is if you will succumb to the lure of music in your ears.atHeadless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions– Ulster Park, NY: The legendary horseman gallops through the darkness, terrorizing guests with raw power and unearthly speed, bringing a piece of history to life in terrifying fashion. This is the Queen's absolute favorite from the steed to the gorgeous macabre headless horseman riding it in the setting among the hills of eastern New York.atBates Motel and Haunted Hayride– Philadelphia, PA: At the Bates Motel, the chilling sight of the headless rider thundering across the field has become the haunting finale for brave souls daring enough to take on the hayride and going beyond the Motel. This family farm with haunted and mystical elements proves to be just as spectacular as the path that leads you to meet the looming beast.atDungeons of Doom– Springfield, MO: The silent terror of Jack the Ripper sends a shiver down every spine perhaps from his infamous terrorist history. With just a cold, quiet stare, this killer from the shadows makes his mark in the most chilling ways. Embodying the spirit of a serial killer makes visitors ponder reality, resulting in deep-cutting fear that the adventurous will need to add to their SCREAM tourism list.atSpookyWoods– High Point, NC: Kersey Crow is a scarecrow who guards the haunted cornfields with towering menace. He strikes fear into all who dare wander too close, lurking just out of sight before delivering the ultimate jump scares. A classic character in all corn mazes, a menace to all who try to avoid him, this family farm's scarecrow delivers a powerful scare performance driving the need to escape his gaze.at13th Gate– Baton Rouge, LA: Dimples, with his eerie grin and twisted mind, lingers on the staircase, watching as visitors wander through his deadly domain, sending a wave of cold fear through all who cross his path. A reputation known for their extra mile going over the top, of course, 13th Gate would provide no less in their clown gone rouge.atErebus– Pontiac, MI: A mad scientist with no boundaries, Dr. Colber manipulates his experiments-human guinea pigs-through unimaginable horrors, unleashing chaos that ripples through Erebus' haunted halls. Never question science or the concoction that propelled Dr. Colber to the top at one of the largest attractions.atTalon Falls Screampark– Paducah, KY: A fire-breathing, relentless pursuer, Boogie haunts the Midway with his fiery performances and interactive scares, ensuring that those brave enough to face him will leave with memories-and merchandise to prove it. This character has many talents mystifying crowds for their night of fun.

About the Queen of Haunts

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the

Queen of Haunts , is a renowned figure in the haunt industry, spearheading iconic attractions with her family and sharing her expertise as an author, speaker, and media personality. With a lifetime in the business of fright, her influence spans far and wide, inspiring countless others to embrace their fears and live boldly.

