US Woman Settles In India To Give Her Children A 'Rich Life' Which Is Not Possible In America Social Media Is Divided

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kristen Fischer, an American who permanently relocated to New Delhi in 2022, recently shared her thoughts on Instagram about why she chose to leave the USA for India.

Addressing a common question she faces-why she would move from America to India-Fischer challenges the assumptions that India is a“lesser place to live” and that she is“worse off” for making the move.

Fischer feels that these questions often suggest two things: that living in India is a downgrade, and that leaving the USA is an irrational decision. However, she disagrees with both ideas.

According to her, India offers something unique, particularly for her children, who she believes are set up for a more successful future here. Fischer highlights that the life, experiences and sense of community her children will gain in India are things they would never have had in the USA.

Reflecting on conversations with Indians living abroad, Fischer notes that many people realise how much they miss India after leaving. They often assume life will be better elsewhere, only to discover the value of what they left behind.

She also emphasises that life is about more than just financial wealth. While the USA may offer more money , Fischer believes that India offers a richer life in terms of community, relationships, experiences and overall happiness.

She shares that these aspects of life matter most to her, and they make India a place of true wealth.

“I think my kids are being set up for a more successful life and future in India. They will have such a rich life, experiences, and community that they would never have gotten in the USA,” Fischer says.